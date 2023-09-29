A minor reshuffle has taken place in Tripura Police with the appointment of Anurag Dhankar, IPS as Additional Director General Of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order).

An order undersigned by Under Secretary J Datta has reshuffled 23 IPS and Tripura Police Service (TPS) officers.

The state government has appointed Anurag Dhankar, IPS as Additional Director General Of Police (Law and Order) who returned from central deputation while, Saurabh Tripathi, IPS, who was holding the post earlier, was transferred to ADGP Police Headquarters.



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Kulwant Singh who was SP South District, transferred to SP (Economic Offence), Mihir Lal Das, TPS appointed as In-charge SP Cyber Crime, Bijoy Debbarma, TPS who was SP Security, transferred to SP Procurement, Prabir Majumder, TPS, transferred to SP, MTF, Sankar Debnath, IPS appointed as Commandant of 6th Battalion of Tripura State Rifle, R. Darlong, TPS, AIGP TSR, Ratiranjan Debnath, IPS appointed as SP(Anti-Narcotics), Jayanta Chakraborty, IPS appointed as AIGP(HQ), Alok Bhattacharjee, TPS In-charge, Commandant of 9th battalion of TSR.

On the other hand Rajib Sengupta, TPS appointed as In-charge, CO, ACRR Training Centre, Nabadwip Jamatia, TPS transferred and appointed to Principal, KTDS PTA, Ashok Kr. Sinha, TPS, In charge SP South district, Rajib Nag, TPS In-charge, AIGP(PH & C), H. F. Darlong, TPS In-charge, SP(Serious Crime), Sudip Kr. Paul, TPS Commandant 1st Battalion TSR, Narayan Roy Choudhury, TPS, Binoy Kishore Debbarma, TPS Incharge as commandant of TSR 2nd and 3rd battalion.

Sharmistha Chakraborty, TPS appointed as AIGP (Crime), Sudeshna Bhattacharyya, IPS, commandant of the Home Guard.