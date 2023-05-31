Tripura Police on May 31 seized 130 kgs of cannabis which were kept inside a secret cabinet of an abandoned good-laden auto in Champahaowar in the Khowai district.

Speaking on the issue, Khowai Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prasun Kanti Majumder said that today at around 7.30 AM he received a call regarding a haul of huge cache of cannabis.

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“Based on that secret information we rushed to the spot which was near the Champahaowar police station. Soon after the information I along with the Officer-in-charge of Champahowar police station Sukramani Debbarma went to the spot. During the search we found a huge cache of cannabis was kept in an abandoned good-laden auto”, said police.

The police seized 37 packets in which 130kgs of cannabis were kept.

“We have also seized two number plates of Assam registration. The investigation is in progress”, the SDPO added.