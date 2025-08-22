Tripura police seize 234 grams of heroin, arrest youth in Kadamtala

Tripura Police arrested a youth with a large quantity of heroin during a late-night operation in North Tripura’s Kadamtala area on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspector Tapan Pal conducted a raid in the Amtali locality under the Kadamtala police station. Around 11 pm, the police intercepted Ruhel Ahmed, a resident of Kalagang, who was reportedly moving suspiciously near Amtali Bazar.

On searching him, officers recovered five containers carrying 234 grams of heroin, along with a motorbike suspected to have being used for trafficking. Ahmed was arrested on the spot and booked under case no. 49/25 of the NDPS Act.



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Police sources said that during initial interrogation, Ahmed admitted to having links with several local and foreign drug gangs. Officials, however, withheld further details, citing the ongoing investigation, but indicated that more arrests from the network were likely.

“We have taken a strict stance to eradicate drugs. Our drive against the illegal drug trade will continue, and every effort is being made to rid society of this menace,” an officer from Kadamtala Police Station stated.