In a major operation on July 24, Tripura Police foiled an attempt to transport 41 kgs of cannabis from the cargo terminal of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala which had arrived from the Indian Post Office and was destined for transportation outside of the state.

Police sources from Airport Police Station said that the airport authority has received information about two suspicious parcels that came from India Post Office.



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“We have received information that in Cargo at MBB Airport in Agartala, two parcels came from the Indian Post Office to transport outside of the state. But during scanning the officials deputed in the cargo section of the airport had suspicious and informed Post Office and Police Stations as well. We rushed to the spot and however, no one from Post Office came. As per law we opened it and seized 41kgs of cannabis. We seized it and bring it to Police Station. We are investigating the whole matter”, the police said.