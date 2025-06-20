In a major blow to the drug trafficking network in the region, Tripura Police seized 450 kilograms of cannabis worth approximately ₹45 lakh and arrested two alleged smugglers during a special operation in Ambassa, Dhalai District, on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Officer-in-Charge Nandan Das of Ambassa Police Station intercepted a vehicle coming from Ganganagar, suspected of carrying contraband. The vehicle, bearing registration number TR 03 Q 0373, was stopped as it entered the Ambassa area.

A thorough search led to the recovery of 450 kg of cannabis hidden inside the vehicle. Two individuals—Prasenjit Majumder and Raju Deb, both residents of Bishramganj in Sepahijala District—were arrested on the spot.



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Speaking to the media, OC Nandan Das called the operation a significant success in the state's ongoing crackdown on narcotics. “The market value of the seized cannabis is estimated at ₹45 lakh,” he stated.

The accused have been taken into custody at Ambassa Police Station, where a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to identify possible links in the smuggling network.