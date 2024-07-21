Tripura Police on Sunday has seized cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh from the Kachucherra area under Kamalapur sub-division of Tripura’s Dhalai District.

Speaking with reporters, Kamalpur Sub-divisional Police Officer Ayush Srivastava said that they received information from the Sub-divisional Police Officer of Ambassa under Dhalai District regarding a suspicious vehicle. The police tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled the scene.

“When the car entered the Kamalapur sub-division under Dhalai District, we received information that the car was in Kachucherra. The Tripura Police launched an investigation to detain the car and found it parked in a forest-like area. The driver absconded. When we searched it, we recovered 200 kg of cannabis, which was kept inside the storage area of the car,” said the SDPO.

The official further mentioned that the market value of the seized cannabis is around Rs 20 lakh and that the police will soon arrest the drug peddler as they have already detained the car.

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