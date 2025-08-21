Woman attacks husband with acid in West Tripura, probe underway

A woman allegedly poured acid on her husband while riding pillion on his motorcycle in West Tripura district, police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Shibaji Debbarma, a farmer by profession, sustained burn injuries to his face and neck and is undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital in Agartala. Doctors said his condition is stable.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday when Shibaji was travelling towards Chandpur with his wife, Sumitra Debbarma, seated behind him on the bike. “Suddenly, Sumitra poured acid on her husband. He stopped the bike and got down due to severe pain. Unaware of what had happened, he started screaming for help. His wife again tried to pour more acid on him but could not as villagers rushed in. The man was immediately shifted to GBP hospital,” said Himadri Sarkar, Officer-in-Charge of Sidhai police station.



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Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack may have been linked to alleged domestic violence. “It appears the woman was a victim of domestic abuse, which might have prompted her to carry out the acid attack,” the OC added.

Police said no formal complaint has been lodged by the victim so far as he remains under treatment. Sumitra fled the scene immediately after the incident and is currently absconding. A search operation is underway to trace her whereabouts.

Authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation and will initiate legal proceedings once a formal statement is recorded from the victim.