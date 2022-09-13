Police from the bordering Sidhai police station area under Mohanpur assembly constituency, on the basis of specific secret information regarding the quality of contraband items hidden in a particular house, raided a house at Gopalnagar.

During a search in presence of Subdivisional police officer Dr. Kamal Bikash Majumder, an officer in charge of Sidhai police station, Jayanta Malakar, police recovered some 125 Kg of dry marijuana hidden in sacks which were seized.

Police arrested the owner of the house, Ratan Deb, and an NDPS case was registered against him.

Later in the day, the arrested person was forwarded to court with five days of police remand.

According to police, the price of the seized contraband on the black market is around Rs 6 lakh.

After apprehending marijuana from vehicles while being transported in vehicles out of the state, Tripura Police adopted a new strategy focusing on stopping it at the sources and from where it is being procured.