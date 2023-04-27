Tripura has achieved massive success in its anti-narcotics drive after Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha appealed for joint efforts in a move to make the state ‘Nasha Mukt Tripura’.

Soon after Dr Saha has taken charge as Chief Minister, he termed the growing drug addiction among the youth in the state of Tripura as the ‘biggest threat to social stability and family peace’ and declared a war against the drug.

He has also directed the Police administration to take strict action against the drug smugglers and asked to launch a special drive in the state following which the police department has carried out a week-long ‘Anti Narcotics Special Drive’ in which the police have seized drugs worth Rs 2.5 crores and arrested 245 persons.

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Police sources said, “After Dr Manik Saha has taken the charge as Chief Minister he has clearly given strict instruction to us of taking strict and stringent action against drugs and smugglers. Following this we have carried out a special ‘Anti-Narcotics Special Drive’ with the object to make Tripura ‘Nasha Mukt Tripura’”.

The police carried out the drive from April 19 to 25 and conducted raids in around 1064 locations.

Police have also checked 53294 vehicles and trains, and as many as 375 awareness camps were conducted.

During the special driver, police seized 388 grams of Heroin, 2034kgs of cannabis, 5404 Yaba Tablets, 1724 bottles of Contraband Codeine Based Cough Syrups, and also seized 9 vehicles taking a total amount of Rs 2.51 crores. During the raids, police have also registered 50 cases with various police stations.

To make a ‘Shrestha Tripura’ the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the drug menace.