In preparation for the impending monsoon season, Tripura State Electricity Corporations Ltd. (TSECL) have mobilized resources and manpower to address potential challenges.

In view of this, an emergency meeting convened by Power Secretary Abhishek Singh brought together officials from Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), Tripura Power Transmission Limited (TPTL), and Tripura Power Generation Ltd (TPGL) at Pragya Bhavan, Agartala.

Sources from Tripura Power Department said that during the day-long meeting, officers and engineers reviewed the current status of each corporation, identifying areas of concern, deficiencies, and disaster preparedness measures.

“With the imminent arrival of the main monsoon season, emphasis was placed on ensuring the readiness of TSECL and TPTL to handle potential storms and extreme weather conditions. The Power Secretary Abhishek Singh stressed the importance of proactive measures to swiftly address any disruptions in power supply. He directed officers and engineers to remain vigilant and ensure timely repairs to mitigate public inconvenience and prevent any unrest or protests”, said the source.

In the meeting the the Secretary, asked the officials to look after the Sabroom area in the southern districts regarding electricity supply, with instructions to prioritize service delivery in the region. Additionally, the collection of electricity dues and bills received special focus, with agencies instructed to expedite the process.

“In efforts to combat illegal electricity usage, Singh urged the vigilance teams to take decisive action, including disconnections where necessary. He emphasized the role of electricity in supporting essential services such as hospitals and drinking water sources, underlining the societal impact of uninterrupted power supply”, said the source.

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