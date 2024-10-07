Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, on October 7 assured uninterrupted power supply across the state during Durga Puja celebrations.

Minister Nath made this statement after inspecting the State Load Dispatch Centre in Agartala.

"This is the main centre, known as the State Load Dispatch Centre, from where power is provided to the entire state and to Bangladesh. This is one of the most sensitive areas in the power department. Here, we can monitor in which area and at what time the power load is high," he said.

Minister Nath mentioned that the highest load today was 309 megawatts, with 56 megawatts being supplied to Bangladesh.



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"Last year, the state's demand during Ashtami Puja was 311 MW, and this year we are targeting a load of 390 MW. We are not taking any risks and are committed to providing uninterrupted power during Durga Puja. I have come here again to inspect the work and the situation. The Power Department, along with the Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL), has been working to ensure uninterrupted service. Our power workers are working tirelessly, day and night," he stated.

He further informed that the state government and power workers are working in close coordination, and all leaves for workers have been canceled.

"This time, there will be no power issues during Durga Puja, unlike last year," he added.