Tripura power minister orders 24x7 helpline, customer desks in sub-divisions

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, on August 1, directed each power sub-division to establish a dedicated 24x7 helpline number and set up a Customer Assistance Desk.

He issued a series of directives aimed at improving public interface, enhancing service delivery, and strengthening employee safety protocols. The move aims to bring the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) closer to the people and ensure faster resolution of consumer grievances.

The minister addressed over 2,000 employees and officers from all power sub-divisions across the state through a video conference held from TSECL’s corporate headquarters in Agartala.

Joining him at the headquarters were key officials including Managing Director Biswajit Basu, Finance Director Sarvjit Singh Dogra, TPGL Technical Director Subhajit Ghosh, TSECL General Manager Swapan Debbarma, and Deputy GM (Corporate) Sisir Debbarma.

In his address, Minister Nath stressed that TSECL’s role is not limited to laying electric lines or installing meters—it must earn public trust through transparent and people-centric service. A consumer’s problem is TSECL’s problem. We must act with urgency and empathy, he said.



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He emphasised that while fixing power lines is essential, so is ensuring the safety of the linemen, helpers, and all levels of employees involved in maintenance and service. Work must be done following proper safety protocols to prevent accidents and ensure a healthy and efficient workforce, the minister added.

To strengthen communication with consumers, the minister directed each power sub-division to establish a dedicated 24x7 helpline number, along with the appointment of a nodal officer to handle grievances. These helpline numbers must be widely publicised at Panchayat offices, clubs, and ward offices to ensure accessibility.

Additionally, every subdivision will set up a Customer Assistance Desk, manned by trained staff to provide on-the-spot solutions or escalate matters to higher authorities.

Minister Nath ordered a mass awareness drive regarding the ‘Bidyut Bandhu’ mobile application, highlighting that it is a user-friendly tool for bill payments, complaints, and tracking service updates. He urged employees to be well-versed in the app so they can guide consumers effectively.

Refuting misinformation surrounding smart meters, the minister asserted, No one has been able to prove smart meters wrong. If any scientist or engineer in the world can challenge it, we are open to it. These meters are consumer-friendly and beneficial. He encouraged TSECL staff to actively use social media to counter rumors and share fact-based information about the technology from their respective subdivisions.

The minister took a stern stance against illegal electricity connections, stating that power theft is both a punishable offense and a betrayal of honest consumers.

There must be zero tolerance on hook-line theft. It’s not just about loss—it’s about justice, he declared.

As part of his vision for a more people-centric power corporation, Minister Nath introduced an 11-point action plan, including the launch and promotion of local helpline numbers.