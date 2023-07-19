Criticizing the CPIM government's divide-and-rule policy, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath stated that the BJP government is committed to the development of indigenous people in the state.

Today, around 270 voters from 90 families, who were previously associated with CPIM, Congress, and TIPRA Motha, joined the BJP in the presence of the Power Minister at Lefunga under Mohanpur Sub-division in West District.

Addressing the gathering, Power Minister Nath pointed out that those who did not vote for the BJP in the 2023 Assembly Election have now realized their mistakes.

"Today, 270 voters from 90 families have joined the BJP from various parties. These people understood that they were confused and cast their votes in favour of other parties during the 2023 Assembly Election. They have now realized their mistakes. In the last 4 months, they have come to understand that there is no better alternative than the BJP in the country, as it is the largest political party."



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The Power Minister also accused the CPIM of implementing a divide-and-rule policy while emphasizing that the BJP adheres to the principle of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" (Collective Efforts, Inclusive Growth).

“The policy of CPIM was divide and rule. What BJP said they do is why the party said ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. Never in the past has any government given such a number of huge houses under PM Away Yojana the way the BJP government distributed. If there were no BJP government people were deprived of everything. CPIM has ruled the state for 35 years and Congress did also but what they did do during their tenure? They neglected the tribal of the state but after the BJP government formed in Tripura we have started working for the tribals of the state”, said Nath.

He praised the BJP government for providing a significant number of houses under the PM Awas Yojana and stated that the party has been working diligently for the welfare of the tribal population, which had been neglected during the previous CPIM and Congress regimes.

Furthermore, Nath highlighted that during the four years of the BJP government, over 81 crore people received free ration support.