Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma has strongly condemned the recent murder of Parmeshwar Reang in Gandatwisa. He has demanded that the culprits be charged and called for peace and restraint among the locals.

Deb Barma expressed his deep sorrow and anger over the incident on X. "I condemn the murder of Parmeshwar Reang in Gandatwisa. I have personally spoken to the highest police authority and demanded that the culprits be charged under relevant IPC sections," he said.

Deb Barma also announced his plans to visit the victim's family to offer his condolences and support. "I appeal for peace and restraint during this difficult time. I will personally go and meet the family. We demand justice," he added.

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The murder of Parmeshwar Reang has sparked outrage and protests in the Gandatwisa sub-division under Dhalai district. The man was beaten by members of another group at a fair a few days ago, leading to injuries that ultimately resulted in his death at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala.

Following the news of his death tensions escalated, and several shops were vandalised and torched in the area. Four people were arrested in connection with the murder and are in judicial custody.

In response to the unrest, Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Waheed confirmed that a massive police and paramilitary presence were deployed to control the situation.

"They held a protest and set some small establishments on fire. Some of the shops were gutted in the fire. We have deployed police and paramilitary forces everywhere. We are taking control of the situation. We don’t want it to escalate. The situation is now totally under control," Waheed told India Today NE.

The District Magistrate also mentioned that prohibitory orders had been imposed in the Gonda Twisa sub-division to maintain law and order, and that social media messages had contributed to the unrest.