Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury visited Kailashahar in Unakoti district and held a high-level meeting on the resumption of the defunct Kailashahar Airport.

He stated that the long-awaited dream of the people living in Kailashahar, as well as the entire undivided North District, is soon going to be fulfilled.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed the plans with state government officials and officials from the Airport Authority of India regarding the resumption of Kailashahar Airport.

"The Civil Aviation Authority of India has taken the initiative to renovate the abandoned Kailashahar airport in Unakoti district. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has extended support through the UDAAN Scheme, which aims to re-open and upgrade currently inactive airports across the country, with a focus on expanding air communication services at the regional level," said the Minister.



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He also praised Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha for consistently drawing the central government's attention towards the overall development of the state.

"After our Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power in the state, several groundbreaking steps were taken in collaboration with the central government, especially the rapid expansion of communication systems. As a result, the people of the state are enjoying its benefits today. I am hopeful that air services will resume soon by renovating the old airport and acquiring the required land for Kailashahar airport. The reopening of Kailashahar airport will significantly boost the tourism industry," said the Minister, expressing hope for economic development in the area.

According to sources from the state government, the work to extend the runway will begin by rehabilitating 22 families and acquiring 700 meters of land in the northern part of the airport.

"An additional seventy meters of land on the western side of the existing airport will be acquired to build airport authority offices and car parking space. Boundary walls will be constructed first in areas where there are currently none, and the land will be acquired before the launch. Due to the presence of the Manu River on the south side of the airport, the runway cannot be extended in that direction. Instead, the land on the north side of the airport will be acquired for extending the runway," said the state government.