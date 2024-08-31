Former Chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Saturday demanded strict action against those responsible for vandalizing the idol of Kali Maa in Ranirbazar, West District, on August 26 claiming that politicians are involved in every communal violence.

On August 26, some houses of minority Muslims came under attack following the vandalization of the idol Kali.

Debbarma made this statement after visiting the residence of the late Chiranjit Dey, where he handed over Rs 50,000 from his personal account to Dey's family.

Dey, who was just 31 years old, tragically drowned while trying to save another person during the flood.



Also Read: PM Modi grants Rs 2 lakh for flood victims' kin, Rs 50,000 for injured in Tripura

“When it comes to pandemics or natural disasters, they affect everyone, and we must rise above community and religion to work together as one. I believe that positivity has more power than hatred and jealousy. Let haters hate me; I will spread love and empathy. This is not the time for politics with the flood. Everyone must raise questions about the flood. I have also raised questions about work not being done properly. I too can do politics, but at this time, people are in trouble. We must unite to help others. This is a natural disaster,” he said.

On the idol vandalization, Pradyot claimed that there is always a politician behind such incidents.

“Politicians are always behind communal violence, whether it’s in Gandatwisa or Ranirbazar. This should not happen. Tripura needs to develop as a state. When citizens of India, regardless of religion, are fighting in the name of God, something is terribly wrong. Whoever vandalized the idol of Kali Maa should be arrested. He is a criminal. But a group of people beating up a Muslim family is also wrong. The law should take its course. We are India, and we are different from Pakistan and Bangladesh. We should not try to copy them. In Pakistan and Bangladesh, they failed to protect minorities. In India, we are a country of Swami Vivekananda and B.R. Ambedkar, and we should allow minorities to develop and modernize. This is not the time to engage in communal violence,” he added.