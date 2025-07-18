Tripura: Pradyot Debbarma calls for united stand against illegal migration

Tipra Motha Party founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Friday made a strong appeal for unity across communities in combating what he termed the “grave threat” of illegal migration, asserting that the influx jeopardises the nation’s future and the security of indigenous populations.

Speaking during a public address, Debbarma alleged that Bangladesh has historically played a destabilising role in Tripura and the region, particularly in the 1980s and 1990s, when insurgency in the state found external backing. “Who gave money, guns, and shelter to insurgents back then? It was Bangladesh. Tripura’s indigenous people suffered because of this,” he said.

Warning of rising anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh following the expected exit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Debbarma predicted that the next government in Dhaka could adopt a hostile posture towards India. “Hatred against India is already being reignited,” he said.



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The Tipra Motha leader voiced concern over illegal migrants obtaining Aadhaar cards by manipulating identity records, aided by what he called a “broken system” and “corrupt sections” of officials. He claimed that once settled, these individuals disperse across Indian states, blending into society and posing a long-term threat to national integrity.

Debbarma emphasised that his remarks were not directed at any local community in Tripura but at those illegally entering India and undermining the country’s demographic and security fabric. “We must not forget what happened in Noakhali and Comilla — people were driven out from their own land. We can’t let history repeat itself,” he warned.

Calling for nationwide solidarity, he concluded, “This is not just Tiprasa’s battle — it is a fight to save our next generation. We must preserve brotherhood and unity while standing firm on this issue.”