Former chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, extended financial assistance and provided football, and soccer shoes to Baslang Jamatia, a young footballer whose free kick during a football tournament created a sensation on the internet.

Pradyot who shared the video of Baslang’s free-kick had assured to visit him and today he visited Killa, where Baslan resides, and met with his family.



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Speaking with reporters, Pradyot said, "I am a football lover and used to play football myself. I saw his free kick on Facebook. The Jamatia and Darlong communities have many talented individuals, and the Tiprasa people excel in football. So, I came here to motivate him and brought football equipment, and boots, and also provided some financial aid. He also needs a good diet to stay physically fit as a player. I did this on my own initiative, not on behalf of TTAADC or the state government. My father was also a football enthusiast. We should step forward to help people, leaving politics aside."