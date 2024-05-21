The founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman are at loggerheads over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

In an audio message on Tuesday, Pradyot held the Congress party responsible for making the indigenous people of Tripura a minority in their own land.

Pradyot's statement came to light after Roy Barman, who is also a former BJP minister, said on Monday that Tipra Motha, which came into existence following several protests over the CAA, is now silent on the same issue as they formed alliance with BJP.

On Tuesday, Pradyot responded, saying, “Sudip Roy Barman has asked some questions about me. I just wanted tell, when in 2016 the Congress was not in power, this same group led by Sudip left the Congress and locked the office. I never did this. Then they joined the Trinamool Congress. When they found winning elections would be impossible with Mamata Banerjee, they left TMC and joined the BJP, contested the 2018 Assembly Election, and became an MLA. When he didn’t get the Chief Minister post, he again joined the Congress. This man always does politics for himself.”

Pradyot said that Sudip has asked why Tipra Motha didn’t raise its voice against the CAA.

“I am still fighting the case of CAA in the Supreme Court. Sudip asked why we are silent on CAA. We will not allow the implementation of CAA in TTAADC. Give us land? Your father was also Chief Minister. We will fight for the land of our indigenous people. Our agreement was signed with the Government of India, not with the BJP. There are many indigenous people living outside ADC areas who are lacking security. Has Sudip ever talked about this matter? No, he didn’t. But we have mentioned this point in the agreement. We love our community, and you think of them as a vote bank,” said Pradyot.

Pradyot further slammed the Congress party for making the indigenous people of Tripura a minority.

“I don’t want to say more. On 4th June, results will come, we will have laddus. Indigenous people should fight with their minds, not with emotions. These people are responsible for making us a minority in our own land,” he added.

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