Former Chairman of Tipra Motha and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has thanked Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha for maintaining the status quo regarding the Kokborok script for the Tripura Board of Secondary Education examination

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Pradyot said that they can be in the opposition but they can still maintain a dialogue.

“Spoken to the Hon CM @DrManikSaha2 and thanked him for maintaining the status quo regarding the script for the TBSE examination. I believe that we can be in the opposition but we can still maintain a dialogue. I have no personal animosity against any opposition leader be it from the BJP or my previous party the Congress in Tripura. The agenda is constitutionally empowering our indigenous community from Tripura. I believe in a positive mindset to solve solutions”, he said.



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He further wrote that being polite and yet firm for the well-being of indigenous people is important.

“Finally I know we cannot make everyone happy/satisfied all the time but the best we can do is to try”, the post of Pradyot reads.