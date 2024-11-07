Royal Scion and Founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, has raised concerns over the lack of action on border security in Tripura.

He stated that for every ten individuals apprehended at the Bangladesh border, a hundred more manage to enter the state illegally.

Tripura, which shares an 856 km long international boundary with Bangladesh, has been a point of concern for illegal crossings. Debbarma highlighted this issue by sharing a video on X, originally captured in 2019, showing people entering Tripura by crossing the international border illegally.



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Pradyot remarked, "I had said this nearly 5 years ago! The person who took this video, along with his supporters, is today a Minister of State, Brishaketu Debbarma. For every ten people apprehended from the Bangladesh border, there are a hundred who are entering illegally. They then find their home in Tripura or blend into the population across the northeast and India. It’s been FIVE YEARS, and nothing has changed."

Earlier on November 6, the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals, including a minor girl, from the Agartala Railway Station.

Speaking on the incident, GRP Officer-In-Charge Tapas Das revealed that they had received information about a group of individuals who had crossed the international border from Bangladesh and entered Tripura, with the intention of travelling outside the state.

"When we received the information, we alerted all our sister security agencies and cordoned off the railway station in plain clothes. We then observed three individuals, including a child, trying to enter the railway station from the backside, and we found them suspicious," Das said.