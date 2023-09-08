Former chairman of TIPRA Motha and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has lashed out at the CPIM for leaving their own loyal workers to suffer.

The CPIM has boycotted the counting of Tripura by-election today alleging massive rigging in the poll held on September 05.

On Facebook, Pradyot wrote if a party does not have the courage to fight for the people then why contest and then back out at the last moment leaving their own loyal workers to suffer?

“Tipra Motha has withstood the pressure of being a party that has spoken up for the rights of the indigenous people. Can we be blamed falsely for accepting 300 crores now by these people? Who gave up and which party still continues to stand up for our survival and existence ?” said Pradyot.

He also further said, “No one will answer this because we the native people are considered Junglee by many so-called intellectuals”.

Also read: Tripura: 'It's an end of CPIM dominance in state', say BJP candidates after landslide victory