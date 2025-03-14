The Royal Scion and founder of Tipra Motha Party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Friday filed an FIR against Bador Jamatia for brutally killing a dog and posting the video on social media.

Pradyot filed this FIR with West Agartala Police station and said that on 11th March at Wak Shimalung Para, Teliamura of Khowai District one culprit named Bodor Jamatia was seen brutally murdering a dog by beating it several times until the dog died (torturing it to death).

"This act was witnessed through the viral video in social media which was uploaded on 11th march 2025 by his known person Buchuk Jamtia who is from the same place Teliamura", he said.

The FIR reads that as per Section 325 of BNS and Section 11 of the prevention of cruelty to Animal Act 1960, and also under other penal provisions such an Act is a punishable offense.



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"Therefore, I request you to register an FIR against Bador Jamatia and take immediate legal action. I am willing to cooperate with the investigation and provide any necessary evidence. Kindly acknowledge my complaint and take appropriate action at the earliest", the FIR added.

The shocking incident from the Khowai district has sparked widespread outrage after a disturbing video of a youth brutally killing a puppy surfaced on social media.

The viral clip has triggered massive resentment among the public, with netizens and animal rights activists demanding swift justice.

Tripura Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das strongly condemned the gruesome act and directed the Tripura Police to take immediate action to arrest the culprit without delay.