In a significant development, the Chairman of the TIPRA Motha Party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has announced that he will not be seeking reappointment as chairman for a 2-year term.

He further said that as per the party's amended constitution, the President will now hold the supreme steering post in the party and BK Hrangkhawl will continue to lead.

The decision was made during the two-day-long plenary session of Tipra Motha which concluded today.

"As my 2-year term as the Chairman of the #TIPRA Motha Party comes to an end, I am no longer seeking reappointment, and as per our amended constitution, the President shall be the supreme steering post in the party. Hon’ble BK Hrangkhawl will continue to lead the party as the President of #TIPRA Motha, and I will now be serving the party as a party member and a warrior!" Pradyot wrote on Facebook.

Conveying his thank for the opportunity to serve the party and the community, Pradyot wrote, "I thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to serve the party and the community. I don't believe in family politics; hence, no member of my family will be taking any post in the organization. Let's work for the movement and not individual positions. Remember, Thansa (Unity) is a must!"

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