The founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Tuesday strongly opposed the Tripura government’s alleged move to set up a five-star hotel in the historical Pushpabanta Palace.

He demanded that the government rethink and reconsider the decision, warning that protests would be launched if the plan goes ahead.

In a video message, Pradyot said that the old Raj Bhawan, known as Pushpabanta Palace, was handed over to the Government of India free of cost in 1949 by the then Rajmata Kanchan Prabha Devi under certain terms and conditions to serve as the Governor’s House.



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“An agreement was made. When the BJP and IPFT government came to power in Tripura, they decided to open a public library in the name of the Maharaja, where the culture, traditions, and customs of Tripura and its people would be highlighted. However, what I’ve learned is that, without any consultation and ignoring the sentiments of the indigenous people, a five-star hotel is planned for the site. Not everything can be done for money or profit,” he said.

Pradyot expressed concern that whatever little history is left in Tripura, especially regarding its Maharaja, is being ignored for the sake of profit.

“I oppose this decision and urge the state government to rethink it. If not, we will take to the streets to oppose it. I am not against development; I also want tourism to grow. But such projects should be set up elsewhere. If necessary, I will provide land, but I will not allow it on our historical sites. This is wrong, and I cannot accept it,” he added.