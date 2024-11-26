The Twipra Students' Federation (TSF), a wing of the North East Students' Organisation (NESO), staged a dharna on Tuesday to protest the Tripura Government’s alleged move to lease the historic Pushpabanta Palace, formerly the Old Governor’s House, to a private entity.

The TSF strongly opposed plans to hand over the site, now the Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre, to the Taj Group for converting it into a luxury hotel.

Built by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya, Pushpabanta Palace holds immense historical significance as a site where Rabindranath Tagore stayed during his visits to Tripura.

Hamalu Jamatia, General Secretary of TSF, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government's decision, emphasizing the cultural and symbolic value of the palace to Tripura’s indigenous identity. “We welcome development and investment from entities like the Taj Group, but not at the expense of our heritage. The Pushpabanta Palace is more than a structure; it is a representation of our pride and history,” he said.



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The TSF acknowledged the potential for employment and tourism growth through private investments but insisted the government should identify alternative locations for such projects.

During the sit-in protest outside the palace, Jamatia warned that failure to reconsider the decision would lead to large-scale protests involving indigenous communities. He urged the government to prioritize preserving cultural landmarks and respecting public sentiments.

The controversy comes amid earlier plans announced in 2022 by then-Finance Minister Jishnu Dev Varma (now Telangana Governor) to allocate ₹40 crore for establishing Tripura’s first digital museum at Pushpabanta Palace, named after Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya.

The TSF has vowed to intensify its protests if the government proceeds with its current plans, calling for immediate action to safeguard the state’s cultural heritage.