Tripura prioritises timely, high-quality implementation of PM-SURYA free solar scheme

Tripura is giving top priority to the swift and high-quality rollout of the PM-SURYA Free Solar Scheme, officials said.

Speaking at a review meeting held on Wednesday at the Corporate Office of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), Power Secretary Abhishek Singh (IAS) stressed that the flagship initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be implemented efficiently across the state.

The meeting, attended by all agencies and vendors involved in the project, focused on ensuring the timely installation of solar panels in every eligible household while maintaining strict quality standards. Singh underlined a zero-tolerance policy toward negligence, warning that agencies or vendors failing to meet their responsibilities would face strict action. He also reminded stakeholders that agencies will remain accountable for the five-year warranty period of the installations.

Agency representatives raised concerns about delays in bank loan approvals, which were affecting project timelines. In response, the Secretary assured that he would personally engage with senior bank officials if necessary. He also promised government support to address logistical challenges, including the transport and supply of materials between companies and vendors.



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TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu said the project is under his direct supervision, affirming that no negligence will be tolerated and that officials at all levels would provide full cooperation. “Our goal is to reduce electricity bills for every consumer in the state,” Basu added.

Deputy General Manager (Corporate) Shishir Debbarma provided a progress update, reporting that 16,855 consumers have registered for the scheme, 7,365 have submitted the required documents, and 1,112 households have already received installed solar panels.

Secretary Singh emphasized the importance of extending the scheme’s benefits to rural areas. He announced that agencies working in villages would receive monthly incentives, and a dedicated helpline for vendors will be set up to ensure smooth implementation.