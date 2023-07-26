In a significant step towards inclusive technology and renewable energy, ICFAI University in Tripura has successfully developed a low-cost solar-powered wheelchair for the physically challenged and elderly.

This wheelchair is perhaps the first of this kind in Tripura.

The wheelchair was designed and manufactured by Dr Shantanu Acharya, Assistant Professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering, and Dr Payal Deb, Assistant Professor of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, under the university's Center for Renewable Energy.

Funded by the International Solar Innovation Council (INSIC) from Finland, the innovative project aims to provide improved mobility and independence for individuals with physical challenges and the elderly.

Speaking with India Today NE exclusively, Dr Shantanu Acharya said that after rigorous testing, the solar-powered wheelchair was officially unveiled.



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“It took around one year to build this solar-powered wheelchair. First, we have developed one prototype and after taking feedback from others we have developed this second prototype. It is for those people who are unable to move and for elderly persons as well. Most wheelchairs are heavy to move from one place to another and also it is guided by one person or some manual wheelchairs are there for which they have to face trouble. It will no need to take charge from your home as you only need sun. However, in the absence of sunlight we can charge it as well” said the Professor.

He also said that the solar-powered wheelchair is expected to bring about positive changes in the lives of disabled and elderly individuals within the community.

“By harnessing the power of renewable energy, this groundbreaking invention showcases ICFAI University's commitment to addressing societal needs through research and innovation.

He said that it was handed over to handed over and donated to the Faculty of Special Education of the ICFAI University during a ceremony, which took place at the ICFAI campus on 24th July and was graced by Animesh Das, IAS, Director of the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment and DS Das, Joint Director of the Department of Renewable Energy, Tripura, University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Biplab Halder.

The efforts of Dr Shantanu Acharya and Dr Payal Deb have been highly appreciated by the university, recognizing their exceptional technological contribution. This remarkable development is a testament to the potential of renewable-age technology in creating a more accessible and sustainable future for all.