The Tourism Minister of Tripura Sushanta Chowdhury on July 26 chaired a review meeting of the inauguration of ‘Weekend Tourist Hub’ in Agartala city which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha soon.

Chowdhury said that plans were taken by Tourism Department to set up a Weekend Tourist Hub in front of Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala for family leisure time enjoyment and entertainment of the general public including out-of-state tourists.

”Very soon the official grand opening of the Tourist Hub will take place in the presence of Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha. To review all kinds of preparations in this regard, I chaired an important high-level meeting related to this weekend tourist hub”, he added.

“With the officers present in the meeting, I was informed about all the plans taken for the smooth execution and success of the said inauguration ceremony and after looking into the various matters related to it, I gave necessary instructions and suggestions,” he concluded.

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