The traffic movement in several parts of Tripura has collapsed, especially in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), after indigenous student bodies and civil society organizations called for an indefinite blockade on national highways and railways. They are demanding the use of the Roman script for writing the Kokborok subject in the board exams of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).

In more than 50 locations, indigenous student organizations, including Twipra Student's Federation (TSF) and Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF), have staged road blockades.

Speaking with India Today NE, the Vice President of TSF stated that the protest has been ongoing peacefully in Madhab Bari in the West District, which serves as the entrance to TTAADC.

"We are protesting for the use of the Roman script for the Kokborok language in the board exams. We have met the president of TBSE and submitted a memorandum, but so far, we haven't received any response from the government. They are imposing something that the indigenous people don't want, and it goes against the fundamental rights of the students. The indigenous people are under threat, and the government is forcefully imposing the script on us. There is a failure of the government to protect the indigenous people," he said.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Tipra Motha and Chairman of TTAADC, Jagadish Debbarma, mentioned that they are not opposing the Bengali script and are also not opposing the Roman script.

"For Kokborok-speaking people, the Roman script is very easy, but the state government suddenly, without any intimation, instructed that action will be taken if students use the Bengali script in the board exams of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education. This is very unfortunate. So, the TISF student organization of Tipra Motha launched an indefinite road and railway blockade, demanding the use of the Roman script in the board exams for the Kokborok subject," he said.

Debbarma stated that due to the state government's mistake, they are bound to launch this strike, and he believes the state government will take some measures to resolve the matter.

Also read: Tripura Kokborok script row: BJP-IPFT leaders urge students' body to end strike, appeal for dialogue