In a swift and vigilant operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Jirania Railway Station in Tripura's West District arrested a person with two pistols and magazine.

Speaking with India Today NE, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said based on a tip off, Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained one person from Jirania Railway Station when he was coming from Hojai in Assam.

"The person identified as Dipankar Sen, who arrived from Hojai via the Kanchanjunga Express at Jirania Railway Station. The RPF team made a critical discovery during a routine check, seizing two 7.65 mm pistols along with four empty magazines", he said.

The cop further informed that upon further investigation, it was revealed that the confiscated weapons included one firearm of USA origin and another of Chinese make and he brought it from Nagaland to smuggle it in Bangladesh.

Dipankar Sen, a resident of Devipur located in the Sepahijala district, is currently in custody and would forward before the court.



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