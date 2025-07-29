Tripura real estate promoter sentenced to 3 years for failing to deliver flat

A consumer court in West Tripura has sentenced a real estate promoter to three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for failing to deliver a flat to a buyer and not refunding the amount paid.

The verdict, delivered by Consumer Court Judge Gautam Sarkar, found promoter Nivedita Baidya guilty of breaching the buyer-seller agreement with Narayan Chandra Das, a resident of Joynagar in Agartala. The court has directed the Director General of Police to arrest Baidya and produce her before the court.

The dispute dates back to an agreement signed on October 28, 2016, in which Baidya committed to allotting Das a flat on the third floor of a building under construction, with a total value of ₹18.7 lakh. Das paid ₹3.74 lakh as an initial instalment in 2017 and an additional ₹2 lakh later. However, construction halted in 2018 and never resumed.



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Despite repeated follow-ups, Baidya neither handed over the property nor returned the money. Das initially filed a complaint with the consumer court in 2019, which ordered the refund along with compensation. After the promoter failed to comply, Das filed a second petition for enforcement.

The court has now ruled in Das’s favour, sentencing Baidya to jail and warning that failure to pay the imposed fine will lead to an additional three-month imprisonment. The judgment is being hailed as a strong message against fraudulent practices in the real estate sector.