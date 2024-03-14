Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday expressed serious concern over the growing HIV-positive cases among the youth, with 150-200 such cases being reported in the northeastern state every month.

Saha said the state has as many as 5330 HIV-positive or AIDS patients. Of them, 4295 are male, 1,033 female and three transgenders.

The situation in the state is moving towards a "disastrous turn" and the problem needs to be addressed right now, he said at a programme in Agartala.



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Earlier in January 2024, in a written reply to a question raised by the Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma, the minister (In charge) of the state Health and Family Welfare department informed the Assembly that out of the total 5287 active cases, 1023 are women, 4262 are men and the rest 2 are third gender.

The statement also said that the government under the direction of the Union Ministry has taken a series of measures to control HIV and AIDS.

Describing the measures, the minister in his written reply mentioned that the government established Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC) in 24 Hospitals, Facility Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (FICTC) in 133 Hospitals, 3 PPP Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (PPP-ICTC) and presently one mobile integrated counselling and testing centre van is functioning in the state.