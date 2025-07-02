Tripura records more accident deaths than murders, over-speeding causes 90% of RTA: DGP

Tripura Director General of Police, Anurag, on Wednesday said that 90% of road traffic accidents in Tripura occur due to over-speeding, and the state records more deaths from road accidents compared to murder cases, even as accidents have decreased by 10%.

He was addressing an event on the distribution of 16 ambulances and virtual inauguration of the Vehicle Location Tracking and Monitoring System at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, Agartala.

“Road safety is a very important matter. In India, one person dies every 3.5 minutes due to road traffic accidents. In Tripura, last year, two people died every three days, whereas this year, two people died every four days in road traffic accidents. However, as we have launched a drive on road safety, Tripura’s performance is far better than the national average,” said the top cop.



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He informed that Tripura Police and the Traffic Unit are strictly following the 4E theory—Education, Engineering, Enforcement, and Emergency Services, which are essential for road safety, and all departments in Tripura are working on this.

“Last year's RTA (Road Traffic Accident) deaths were 13% less than in 2023, and this year, till June, deaths are 30% less, and accidents are down by 10%. We are working together. Regarding traffic enforcement, Tripura Police and the Traffic Department are actively working. The main reason for accidents is over-speeding. Around 71% of accidents nationally are due to over-speeding, while in Tripura, it is 90%, with additional factors like intoxication, poor vehicle condition, and not following traffic rules,” he said.

The DGP emphasized that everyone must follow traffic rules to reduce deaths and injuries.

“Around 66% of the victims of road traffic accidents are youths aged between 18 and 45. Last year, 226 people died in road traffic accidents, while there were 116 murder cases. Accidental deaths are higher than murder cases in Tripura,” he added.