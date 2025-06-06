The Meteorological Centre in Agartala has reported that the state of Tripura received normal rainfall during May 2025, with a total of 419.6 mm recorded against the normal average of 403.5 mm, marking a slight 4% excess.

In a report published from the Meteorological Centre in Agartala on Friday said that the overall pre-monsoon season—from March 1 to May 31—witnessed a 16% rainfall deficiency, with a cumulative rainfall of 555.4 mm.

“In comparison to last year, the state received more rainfall in May. In 2024, the total rainfall for the month stood at 391.9 mm. Among the districts, Kailashahar in Unakoti district recorded the highest rainfall in May with 658.1 mm, while North Tripura emerged as the district with the highest cumulative rainfall at 532.2 mm, which is 18% above normal”, the report said.



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It said that the highest single-day rainfall was recorded at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district, which received a heavy downpour of 211.0 mm on May 30.

“Temperature readings at Agartala Airport showed a maximum temperature of 38.5°C on May 10, with the average mean maximum temperature settling at 34.3°C, which is 1.1°C above normal. The minimum temperature dropped to 21.8°C on May 2, while the average mean minimum temperature stood at 25.3°C, 1.5°C above normal. Additionally, a squall was reported over Agartala Airport on May 10, with wind speeds reaching up to 46 kmph”, it added.

The Meteorological Centre has advised continued monitoring as the southwest monsoon is expected to set in soon.