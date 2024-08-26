Tripura requests the Centre for Inter-Ministerial Central Team for flood damage assessment, the situation improves

The Tripura government has requested the Government of India to send an advance Inter-Ministerial Central Team to Tripura for an on-spot assessment of the damage caused due to recent floods and to facilitate the State Government in submitting a Memorandum for additional support from the Government of India for restoration works.

The flood situation in Tripura has started showing improvement as the majority of people have left the relief camps so far 70,000 persons living in relief 471 relief camps which was around 1.20 Lakh.

A report from the Relief, Rehabilitation & Disaster Management Department said that there was comparatively less rainfall in the last three days and in the last 24 hours, the State has received the highest rainfall of 38 mm at Panisagar. But the Water level of the Gomati River at Sonamura is still above the danger level.



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“The situation is being closely monitored at the highest level. The State Government has requested the Government of India to send an advance Inter-Ministerial Central Team to Tripura for an on-spot assessment of damage caused due to recent floods and facilitate the State Government in submitting a Memorandum for additional support from the Government of India for restoration works”, the report said.

It said that as of today, 3 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (TSR) and 5 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working in relief operations in the Gomati and Sepahijala Districts.

“About 500 volunteers of Civil Defense and Aapda Mitra continue to be engaged in relief operations. As of date, 471 relief camps are operational by the District Administration, providing shelter to over 70,000 persons in the State. The District Administration is continuing to provide necessary relief, including food, drinking water, medical help etc. in relief camps. Clothes have also been distributed to about 150 needy people in Amarpur Karbook Sub-Division”, the report said.

It said that a total of 26 persons have lost their lives, 2 were injured and 1 person is reported to be missing.

“Preliminary reports suggest extensive damages to physical infrastructure like roads, buildings, power lines, embankments, and agriculture crops, houses, livestock etc. District Disaster Management Authority led by DM & Collectors have been requested to conduct detailed and comprehensive damage assessment on account of recent floods. The Work has already started. The State Government will continue to work very hard in close coordination with various state departments and central agencies to mitigate the impact of the disaster on citizens”, it said.

As per the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) forecast, a warning of heavy rainfall is very likely to occur today and tomorrow in one or two places over South Tripura District with Yellow Alert.