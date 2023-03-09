Various NGOs and social organizations of Jampui hills in North district have held a protest and submitted a memorandum demanding drinking water supply which the people are facing for decades.

Jampui Hills is situated about 200 Km away from Agartala and is the highest hill range in the state bordering Mizoram.

This permanent seat of eternal spring is situated at an altitude of 3000’ above sea level.

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Submitting the memorandum to the North District Magistrate & Collector through the Block Development of Officer of Jampui Hill, the people said, “The work of the Rulchukkawn water project has been started during the year 2019-20 but, it is unfortunate to mention here that, till today the project has not yet been completed and function. Thus, the acute water problems that we have been facing remain unsolved. Therefore, we strongly demand the early completion and functioning of the project”.

They further said that though the work of household connection is in progress, it is regretted to mention that the work is very slow as well as the very system is unsatisfactory like laying, fitting and fixing of pipelines.

“The water from the treatment plant could not deliver to the main storage reservoir as in some locations, the main water pipeline is connected with household connection line”, the memorandum said.

It also reads that the office of DWS with full-strength staff should be established and function immediately at Vanghmun so as to look after the overall developmental works of DWS.

“Under the circumstances stated above, we, on behalf of the people of Vanghmun request your good office to early intervention in the matter so as to ease the sufferings of the poor people”, it added.

