Tripura: Ruling ally IPFT urges ECI to weed out illegal migrants from voter list

The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), a key ally in the BJP-led government in Tripura, has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct thorough verification of documents during the ongoing voter list revision process, flagging serious concerns over the presence of illegal migrants in the state.

In a meeting held with ECI officials in New Delhi, IPFT leaders, including Cooperation Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, IPFT President and former minister Prem Kumar Reang, Vice President Krishna Kanta Jamatia, and General Secretary Swapan Debbarma, submitted a memorandum outlining their demands.



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Swapan Debbarma told India Today NE that the meeting also focused on the rollout of the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Roll (SIR), which has begun in Bihar and will soon be implemented nationwide. "We have proposed that the revision process must include rigorous checks to ensure only genuine Indian citizens are enrolled. Many people are residing in Tripura with fake documents, and this undermines the democratic process," Debbarma stated.

IPFT maintained that illegal migration remains a pressing issue for the indigenous communities in the state and demanded a proper inquiry mechanism to identify and exclude such individuals from the electoral rolls. The party also stressed the importance of accountability from local officials involved in the verification process.

The memorandum submitted to the ECI is part of IPFT’s broader push to protect indigenous rights and ensure demographic integrity in Tripura, where issues of identity and migration remain politically sensitive.