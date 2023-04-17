Tripura government on April 17 announced to close all schools in the state from April 18 to 23 in view of the severe heat wave condition.

On Facebook, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said that due to excessive heat waves across the state, the health of students would be affected.

“Keeping this matter in mind, the state government has decided to close all government and government-aided schools in the state from April 18, 2023, to April 23, 2023. Besides, the authorities of all private schools in the state have also been requested to remain their schools closed during this period”, said CM.

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The daytime temperatures in the state have undergone a gradual rise this week, with the mercury levels exceeding the regional average. The temperature in the state would remain warmer for the next five days. Sources from IMD Agartala said that the temperature has increased and crossed 39 degrees and would touch 40.

“The temperature may touch 40 but will not cross it. So far there are no chances of crossing the temperature of 40 degrees. Yesterday’s temperature was higher than normal temperature. The maximum temperature of yesterday was 38.9 degrees and such hot weather would continue for the next five days. However no chance of rain in the coming five days”, the source from IMD Agartala said.

Meanwhile, in different markets, people were seen buying watermelon and coconut to get rid of the heat. The IMD officials as well as doctors have said that residents in the state especially children, the elderly and those with pre-existing morbidities must avoid venturing outdoors, particularly during the afternoon hours.