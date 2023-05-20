Tripura Pradesh Congress leader and former MLA Asish Kumar Saha said that the party would have achieved better results if it had not fought with the Left Front in the recently held Assembly election.

“If the Congress could have contested in more seats in the last election, then the leaders and workers of the Congress party would have been more energized and rushed to work. Congress would have achieved better results if it had not fought with the Left Front in the recently held election”, said Saha while analyzing the results of the election with Block Congress Presidents and District Congress Presidents at the Tripura Pradesh Congress Bhawan today.

He also said that although the Chief Minister talks about good governance, there is no role on the administrative side.

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“People are facing severe problems during this government. Women are coming out under attack. But the government is trying to hide the accused in various ways. This is very worrying”, Saha said.

He demanded that the government should take a proper role to restore law and order in the state.

He also demanded the district administration help the people who have come under political violence.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress President Birajit Sinha said AICC held a meeting in Rajasthan's Udaipur where election results were reviewed.

“There was a discussion about what kind of program the Congress will take in the coming days to stand by the people. Besides, all reports of post-election terrorism have come to hand. Many people's houses were set on fire and vandalized. This information will be handed over to the National Congress High Command, the Governor, the Chief Minister and the State Director General of Police”, said Sinha.