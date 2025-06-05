Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha sought assistance from the Centre for introducing seaplane services to connect the Narikel Kunja island resort in Dumboor lake in Dhalai district.

Saha made the proposal to Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during the second meeting of the High-Level Task Force led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for the promotion of tourism in the Northeast.

He emphasised the need for a strategic framework to attract national and international investments by identifying high-potential areas and projects in the Northeastern states, a statement issued by the Tripura Chief Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, on April 19, chaired a high-level meeting with a private airline company to explore the launch of seaplane services.



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Speaking after the meeting at the Secretariat Conference Hall, Chowdhury said the state government is taking special initiatives through the transport and tourism departments.

He said that the project aims to enable faster and more scenic travel to major aquatic tourism sites like Narikel Kunj at Dumbur Lake, Chobimura, and other picturesque destinations.

“Seaplane tourism is a fascinating and innovative concept that can open new avenues for tourism across the vast aquatic stretches of our state,” he said.

The minister said that this initiative is expected not only to offer unique travel experiences to domestic and international tourists but also to significantly contribute to the local economy.