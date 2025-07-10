Tripura sees 17 per cent rainfall deficit; Dhalai driest, Khowai wettest

Tripura experienced a drier-than-usual pre-monsoon season this year, with significant rainfall deficits in several districts, as per a detailed study conducted by the Meteorological Centre, Agartala.

The report, prepared by scientists Rana Das and Dr. Partha Roy, reveals that the state received only 555.2 mm of rainfall between March and May was 17% below normal.

The findings are based on meteorological data collected from two key observatories located in Agartala and Kailashahar of Unakoti district.

The report further said that out of Tripura’s eight districts, Unakoti, Dhalai, and Gomati reported deficient rainfall, while the remaining five districts recorded normal precipitation level and Khowai district topped the list with the highest rainfall, registering a 0% departure from normal, whereas Dhalai district recorded the lowest, with a deficit of 32%.



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“Agartala has experienced a 22% rainfall deficit, with month-wise shortfalls of -98% in March, -38% in April, and -2% in May. In contrast, Kailashahar of Unakoti District recorded a slight 2% surplus, despite huge deficits of -99% in March and -43% in April, to a 29% surplus in May”, the report said.

It further highlighted that the pre-monsoon season in India, which spans March to May, is typically marked by rising temperatures and convective weather activity. While mean maximum temperatures remained near normal in both Agartala and Kailashahar, minimum temperatures were noticeably higher than normal in Agartala during March and April.

Talking about peak temperatures, the report said on May 10, Agartala recorded 38.5°C while 37.6°C at Kailashahar on the same day.

“Thunderstorm days were below normal in Agartala (-10%) and above normal in Kailashahar (+9%) Rainy days totalled 18 in Agartala and 29 in Kailashaha,r and Thunder days stood at 30 in Agartala and 37 in Kailashaha”, the report said.