In recent years, Tripura has experienced a remarkable surge in the export of goods to its neighboring country, Bangladesh, facilitated by the Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) and Land Custom Stations.

Currently boasting two ICPs, namely at Akhaura (Agartala) and Sonamura in the Sepahijala district, along with eight strategically positioned Land Customs Stations, including key locations such as Agartala, Srimantapur, Muhurighat, Khowaighat, Dhalaighat, Manughat, Old Ragnabazar, and Sabroom.

Speaking on this noteworthy development, a senior official from Tripura's Industry and Commerce department, preferring anonymity, revealed that since the advent of the new government in 2018, trade between Tripura and Bangladesh has witnessed a substantial upswing.

The official emphasized, "The escalating exports signify a robust expansion in the manufacturing sector. In the fiscal year 2017-18, Tripura's total export through various land custom stations and the Integrated Check Post amounted to Rs 12 crore, contrasting against an import of Rs 450 crore from Bangladesh."

Highlighting the impressive trajectory, the official disclosed that the state government has now surpassed the Rs 250 crore mark in the last fiscal year concerning the import of goods.

According to a comprehensive report, the trade statistics reflect an upward trajectory: Rs 326 crores in 2017-18, Rs 452.00 in 2018-19, Rs 686 crore in 2019-20, Rs 662 crore in 2020-21, Rs 1015 crore in 2021-22, Rs 643 crores in 2022-23, and a notable Rs 143.27 crore in 2023-24 (Till August.).

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