Tripura Opposition leader Animesh Debbarma recently proposed the legalization of marijuana cultivation, suggesting that such a move could boost the income of cultivators and contribute to state revenue.

This proposal follows the state government's heightened efforts to eradicate marijuana plants across Tripura.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala, Debbarma emphasized the potential benefits of legalizing marijuana cultivation for both medical purposes and economic improvement.

He called for a discussion on the matter in the Assembly, highlighting the positive impact it could have on state revenue.

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