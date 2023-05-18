Tripura government has sent a proposal for setting up more eight border haats (market in zero line of India- Bangladesh) in the state.

At present Tripura have two functional border haats including one in Srinagar in Sabroom of South district and Kamalasagar of Sepahijala district.

The information was shared by Director of Industry and Commerce Department Vishwashree B during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

In the review meeting, Director Vishwashree B said there are total 8 land customs stations in the state including 1 integrated check post at Agartala.

“Srimantapur Land Custom Station has been upgraded to Integrated Checkpost (ICP). The state has border haats at Srinagar and Kamalasagar. Besides, approval has been received for setting up border haats at Kamalpur in Dhalai district and Ragna in North district. While the government has sent a proposal to set up border haats at 8 more places”, she said.

She further said that the government has decided to develop Kumarghat industrial area in Unakoti district as a hub of agarbatti sector.

Later, Chief Minister said that the state has endless potential for industrial development. Therefore, the government has taken various initiatives to develop the industry.

“The Department of Industry and Commerce needs to take new plans to attract more industrial entrepreneurs to invest in the state.

In the review meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of creating an industrial policy that would attract investors. The Chief Minister said that if a well-planned industrial policy is made, the industrial entrepreneurs of the country and abroad will be encouraged. The Chief Minister said that in view of the upcoming North Eastern Global Investors Summit, potential areas of investment in the state should be highlighted in the roadshows which will be held in different states.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary JK Sinha said that the development of the state will be accelerated if the investment in the industrial sector increases.

Also read : Tripura CM assures of forming committee to address Kokborok script dispute: TIPRA Motha MLA