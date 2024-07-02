Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha announced on Tuesday that the state government has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for Rs 38.55 Crores to set up an international standard sports complex.

Dr Saha made this announcement after the inauguration of the Dr Arunava Roy Synthetic Athletic Track at The Regional College of Physical Education (RCPE), Panisagar, under the “Khelo India Scheme” along with this Dr Saha also inaugurated Panisagar H.S. School.

This is the first ever Synthetic Athletic Track set up in Tripura.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Saha said that the state government has given special attention to the development of the sports sector alongside the education sector.

“Since the inception of our government, several synthetic turf football fields, swimming pools, sports complexes, and other sports infrastructure facilities have been set up across the state,” he said.



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Dr Saha mentioned that the state government is planning to set up an international standard sports complex at Bholagiri in Agartala.

“We are planning to set up an international standard sports complex consisting of one natural football ground, a swimming pool, and multipurpose sports halls. We have sent a proposal for Rs 38.55 Crores to DoNER. We are also working on the development of six grounds including galleries. Under the Khelo India Scheme, we will set up multipurpose sports halls in Dharmanagar, Khowai, Ambassa, Sepahijala, and Belonia,” he said.

He also informed that under the Mukhyamantri Sports Development Scheme, a series of initiatives have been undertaken for the development of sports.



“In NSRCC, Agartala, we will set up a basketball and volleyball court, an indoor hall, and the Office of the Sports Department will be set up at Teliamura under Khowai district,” said Dr. Saha.