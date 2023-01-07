In a bid to boost the quantity of tea in the state, the Tripura Tea Development Corporation Limited (TTDC) on January 8, is going to lay the foundation stone for setting up a mini tea factory at Machmara tea estate in North district.

Speaking exclusively with India Today NE, chairman of TTDC Santosh Saha said TTDC is going to set up another tea factory which will help to boost in making more tea.

“Currently Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) has two manufacturing units in Tripura. Now we are going to set up another one. Tomorrow the lay foundation stone of the new factory will be done at Machmara in the North district. Industry minister Santana Chakma, Labour minister Bhagaban Chandra Das and I will be there along with other officials”, Saha added.

He further said around Rs 3 crore would be spent for setting up this factory.

“After completion of setting up this factory, we can produce around 1 lakh kg of tea. Earlier we had to sell our tea leaves to Manu valley tea company and now after setting up this new factory we don’t need to sell our tea leaf as well as the small tea growers would be benefitted”, he said.

He also informed that the Tribal Welfare Department of Tripura has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the setting up of this new tea factory while the remaining fund will be “managed through various sources”.

“As the availability of gas is not present in the North district, we will use coal for running this factory. The demand for Tripura tea has also significantly increased among the people and for which we are setting up this factory”, Saha avowed.



It is worth mentioning that the TTDC has five tea estates and two manufacturing units with an annual production of 8 lakh kg, while the northeastern state produces 90 lakh kg annually.

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