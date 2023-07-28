The CPI (M), Congress, and Trinamool Congress in Tripura have suffered a major setback ahead of the by-elections, with over 4000 voters joining the BJP in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha in Boxanagar Assembly Constituency, located in Sepahijala district.

Addressing the joining programme, Chief Minister said more than 4000 voters from Congress, CPIM and Trinamool joined BJP.

“You people have taken the correct decision at the correct time. The BJP is one of the largest parties in the country with more than 17 crore members, a feat unmatched by any other party. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this party and government have been working tirelessly to strengthen the country. PM Modi's development initiatives have been instrumental in attracting people to join the BJP, leading them to leave other political parties in the state," said the Chief Minister.



Also Read: Tripura: People express overwhelming satisfaction with BJP government's initiatives, says CM Manik Saha



Dr. Saha stated that he recently visited South, North, and Sepahijala districts, and observed that people have lost faith in any party other than the BJP.

“The people do not trust any other political parties except the BJP. They have experienced Congress, TMC, and CPIM, but their confidence lies only with the BJP. The BJP-led government is the only one that can bolster the state, and the country, and empower women. Our main focus is on development. We are committed to working for the welfare of the people," said the Chief Minister.

He also criticized other political parties for fostering divisions among minorities and exploiting them as a vote bank for their political gains.