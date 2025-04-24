The Tripura Department for Welfare of Scheduled Castes has undertaken a 100-day target to implement various important schemes for the welfare, progress, and socio-economic development of the SC community people.

This was stated by Tripura Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Sudhangshu Das, after he held a review meeting in Agartala today.

He said that the main aim of today’s review meeting was to discuss how to implement the budget and the decisions and schemes taken for the 2025-26 financial year for the SC Welfare Department.



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“In the review meeting, we discussed our achievements and failures in the 2024-25 financial year. We had a detailed discussion on this matter. We also discussed how to bring more achievements in the current financial year for the development of SC community people by providing them with various schemes in a timely manner. Apart from this, we have fixed a 100-day target to implement some important initiatives and schemes. We will work in mission mode for the welfare, progress, and socio-economic development of the SC community people,” he added.