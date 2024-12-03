The Tripura Police have suspended three Sub-Inspectors and closed a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) to the Police Headquarters for alleged negligence of duty and seven individuals have been arrested after a group of right-wing activists stormed into the premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala and desecrated the national flag of the neighbouring country on Monday.

On Monday, a massive protest, including a sit-in demonstration, was organized in front of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala. The protestors decried the alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and demanded the release of ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu.

The demonstration was spearheaded by the ‘Hindu Sangharsh Samity,’ a right-wing organization that attracted participants from various sections of society.



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Amid tight security, a group approached the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission to submit a memorandum. However, some members of the group breached the security arrangements, entered the office premises, and desecrated the national flag of Bangladesh.

Speaking about the incident, West Tripura District Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Kumar told India Today NE that security around the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission has been intensified. He also confirmed the arrests and disciplinary actions taken against the police officials responsible for maintaining security.

“We have enhanced security measures and suspended three Sub-Inspectors while transferring a DySP to Police Headquarters. A suo motu case has been registered, and seven individuals have been arrested. Further investigation is underway,” said SP Kiran Kumar.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha condemned the incident, stating, “A number of people had gathered in front of the Gandhi statue at Agartala Circuit House to protest against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and staged a peaceful sit-in. Unfortunately, some individuals attempted to forcibly enter the premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission. I strongly condemn this incident. Peaceful agitations or protests are acceptable, but such behaviour is absolutely undesirable.”